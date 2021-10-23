Moldova asked Ukraine for 15 million cubic meters. m of gas | News | News

Moldova turned to Ukraine with a request to provide 15 million cubic meters. m of gas. This was announced on Saturday, October 23rd, by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services Andrei Gerus.

“Indeed, yesterday at [Совете национальной безопасности и обороны Украины] The NSDC discussed the issue of gas assistance to Moldova. Now Moldova is in difficult negotiations with Gazprom on the extension of the contract, the nominations have been reduced, the country has a physical shortage of gas, in particular, for critical infrastructure facilities. Moldova turned to Ukraine with a request to provide about 15 million cubic meters. meters of gas, ”he wrote on Facebook.

A day earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Alexei Danilov said that Kiev would help Chisinau with gas supplies. Danilov clarified that the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa has made a request. According to him, it will be gas on debt, not money.

On the same day, Moldova declared a state of emergency (state of emergency) for a period of 30 days, from October 22 to November 20, due to the crisis in the energy sector. During this period, the Emergency Situations Commission will promulgate a number of anti-crisis measures.

In turn, Tatiana Laryushina, an economic analyst and expert at the Moldovan Institute for Development and Social Initiatives (IDIS) Viitorul, noted that without a contract with Gazprom, it is not serious for Moldova to talk about “settling” the energy crisis.

However, on Friday evening it became known that the Russian-Moldovan gas negotiations with the participation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, which lasted two days, ended in vain.

On October 13, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure of Moldova Andrei Spinu said that the Emergency Situations Commission had introduced a state of emergency in the country’s gas sector. He specified that the government will develop compensation measures for citizens due to the rise in gas prices during the cold season. Spinu also expressed hope that by the end of October it will be possible to sign a new contract with Gazprom.

On October 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Gazprom in 2021 could update the record for deliveries to Europe. According to him, in the first nine months of 2021, gas supplies increased by 15% compared to the same period last year.