https://ria.ru/20211023/gaz-1755938351.html

Moldova asked Ukraine for 15 million cubic meters of gas, Rada said

Moldova asked Ukraine for 15 million cubic meters of gas, Rada said – RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

Moldova asked Ukraine for 15 million cubic meters of gas, Rada said

Moldova, experiencing an energy crisis, has asked Ukraine to provide 15 million cubic meters of gas, the head of the committee said on Facebook … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T13: 41

2021-10-23T13: 41

2021-10-23T14: 13

in the world

Ukraine

moldavia

gazprom

moldovagaz

andrey gerus

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151748/52/1517485248_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_564016138976d771131d1954b0a42c49.jpg

KIEV, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Moldova, which is experiencing an energy crisis, has asked Ukraine to provide 15 million cubic meters of gas, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrei Gerus, said on Facebook, confirming that this was discussed the day before at a meeting of the National Security Council and “Now Moldova is having difficult negotiations with Gazprom on the extension of the contract, the nominations have been reduced, the country has a physical shortage of gas, in particular for critical infrastructure facilities,” Gerus explained. from the Moldovan colleague Natalia Gavrilitsa, the NSDC secretary Alexey Danilov said the day before. According to him, Kiev is ready to help Chisinau, and to transfer gas not for money, but on the terms of return. On the eve of the Moldovan parliament introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the situation with gas. Back in early October, the Moldovagaz company announced that consumption in the republic exceeds supplies from Russia, and urged to save fuel. The situation is complicated by the fact that Moldova has not yet concluded a long-term contract with Gazprom. On October 1, the Russian concern extended the contract signed back in 2008 for a month. According to it, gas prices are formed depending on world oil prices, that is, for Moldova they have grown to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. This week, another round of contract negotiations took place. According to a RIA Novosti source, Gazprom offered Moldova a fair market price with an additional discount of 25 percent in exchange for a debt of about $ 700 million. However, the Moldovan delegation did not agree to these conditions and insisted on reducing the price by half the market price, citing the lack of necessary funds. In addition, Chisinau does not recognize its historical debt to Russia, since it believes that it should not pay for gas supplies to residents of Transnistria, which it does not control.

https://ria.ru/20211023/timoshenko-1755901799.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211023/peregovory-1755912424.html

Ukraine

moldavia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151748/52/1517485248_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e656e890ec5c342cd0254f84e1a3790.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, moldavia, gazprom, moldovagaz, andrei gerus, russia