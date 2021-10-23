Moldova refuses to recognize historical debt for gas

In October, Moldova imports from Russia a third less than the required volume of fuel, said Gavrilitsa. This is due to the fact that Chisinau has not yet agreed with Gazprom on the next extension of the contract for gas supplies, which expired on September 30 and was extended until the end of October. This month Moldova will import fuel at a price of about $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters. m (in September the price was $ 550, last year – on average $ 148.87).