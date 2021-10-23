Moldova refuses to recognize historical debt for gas

Moldova refuses to recognize the historic debt for gas, this topic should not be discussed in negotiations with Gazprom on the supply of fuel. This statement was made by the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa on Saturday on the air of the Moldova 1 TV channel.
“Historical debt is a very large debt that we do not recognize, we do not believe that it should be part of the negotiations on a gas contract. This is a topic for a separate conversation, it should be discussed in a different context, ”said Gavrilitsa.
Earlier it became known about the ineffectual completion of two-day negotiations on gas with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak. Russia has offered a 25% discount on the condition that Moldova repays a debt of about $ 700 million within three years. Chisinau was ready to agree to this with a 50% price reduction, RIA Novosti reported.
On October 22, the Moldovan parliament at an extraordinary meeting voted for the introduction of a state of emergency in the country until November 20 due to a shortage of natural gas.
According to Gavrilitsa, this is a technical solution that will allow purchasing the required volume of gas from alternative sources in the event of an emergency.
For the duration of the state of emergency, an accelerated regime for the purchase of natural gas will be adopted, for which funds will be allocated, and decisions will be made for prompt actions to provide natural gas, including through deviation from regulatory provisions.
Against this background, Ukraine, on condition of return, promised to supply gas to Moldova, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
In October, Moldova imports from Russia a third less than the required volume of fuel, said Gavrilitsa. This is due to the fact that Chisinau has not yet agreed with Gazprom on the next extension of the contract for gas supplies, which expired on September 30 and was extended until the end of October. This month Moldova will import fuel at a price of about $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters. m (in September the price was $ 550, last year – on average $ 148.87).