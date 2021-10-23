Muscovites can rent an iPhone

Sharing belongings of Muscovites is not surprising. You can rent home appliances, clothes, scooters, cars, motor ships and even airplanes. Gadgets could also be found on this list. Now you can also rent a smartphone in the MTS online store.

Muscovites can rent a modern device for a period of one to 12 months in the MTS online store. The term can be extended. The longer the client uses the smartphone, the cheaper it will cost him. The new service was launched in cooperation with the company Arenter, which specializes in equipment rental.

We rent smartphones Apple iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13. The client is not responsible for minor defects arising during use. Abrasions and minor scratches are allowed. To protect your smartphone from severe damage and theft, you can take out insurance, however, this will increase the rental cost.

Smartphone sharing is a new model for the consumption of goods. There is an opportunity to test the gadget before buying or take a smartphone with a better camera with you on vacation.

The service is being tested and is currently available only to residents of Moscow and the Moscow region.