Musk criticized his favorite cryptocurrency: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

The head of Tesla, Elon Musk, criticized the policy of the creators of Dogecoin and said that the commission for transactions with this cryptocurrency should be reduced so that it can be used more often in retail purchases, Bloomberg reports.

“It’s imperative that Doge’s commissions fall to make things like buying movies viable,” Musk wrote in his account on Twitter. This is how the entrepreneur reacted to the plans of the world’s largest cinema chain AMC Entertainment to accept cryptocurrency for payment, inspired by the popular meme with the Shiba Inu dog.

One of the creators of Dogecoin, Billy Marcus, who has already left the project at the moment, agreed with the tweet of the Tesla founder. He called on developers to release a software update that will reduce default fees.

In May, Musk joined the Dogecoin team, which he previously named his favorite cryptocurrency, to work on “improving the efficiency of system transactions.” After this step, one of the creators of the “meme” currency Jackson Palmer called the founder of SpaceX “a narcissistic swindler.”

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron recently conducted a Twitter poll in which he wanted to know the opinion of subscribers on the adoption of Dogecoin to pay for movie tickets. The head of the corporation said that 140 thousand people, or 77 percent of the respondents, voted to accept this cryptocurrency. Earlier in September, it became known that by the end of 2021, AMC will allow customers to pay for purchases using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

In addition, the largest brokerage firm Robinhood makes big bets on the “meme” currency, which has become popular due to the absence of transaction fees. The company recently started testing a cryptocurrency wallet that customers can use to manage all of their cryptoassets. The innovation affected the holders of Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum.