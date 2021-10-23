https://ria.ru/20211023/oshibka-1755962681.html
Myasnikov called the gross error when measuring pressure
Myasnikov called a gross error in measuring pressure – Russia news today
Myasnikov called the gross error when measuring pressure
When measuring pressure, the tonometer will show incorrect numbers if the cuff is tightened too tightly, said doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air … RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. When measuring pressure, the tonometer will show incorrect numbers if the cuff is tightened too tightly, said doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the Russia 1 TV channel. “, – explained the doctor. Myasnikov advised to put on the cuff in such a way that its edge was two to three centimeters above the elbow joint. In this case, the tube should be on the inside of the arm, and a finger should be placed between the cuff and the arm. The arm should be positioned so that it is at the level of the heart, otherwise the device will also give higher values than they are. According to Myasnikov, in a healthy person. In humans, the normal indicators of an arterial person are 119 to 79, and for those who suffer from chronic diseases – 125-139 to 80.
Myasnikov called the gross error when measuring pressure
“Not very much. If you overtighten the cuff, then your pressure will show more than it is,” the medic explained.
The cardiologist told how to reduce blood pressure without medication
Myasnikov advised to put on the cuff in such a way that its edge was two to three centimeters above the elbow joint. In this case, the tube should be on the inside of the arm, and a finger should fit between the cuff and the arm.
The hand should be positioned so that it is at the level of the heart, otherwise the device will also give readings higher than they are.
According to Myasnikov, in a healthy person, the normal values of an arterial person are 119 to 79, and in those who suffer from chronic diseases – 125-139 to 80.
