Myasnikov called the gross error when measuring pressure

2021-10-23

2021-10-23T18: 18

2021-10-23T18: 26

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. When measuring pressure, the tonometer will show incorrect numbers if the cuff is tightened too tightly, said doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the Russia 1 TV channel. “, – explained the doctor. Myasnikov advised to put on the cuff in such a way that its edge was two to three centimeters above the elbow joint. In this case, the tube should be on the inside of the arm, and a finger should be placed between the cuff and the arm. The arm should be positioned so that it is at the level of the heart, otherwise the device will also give higher values ​​than they are. According to Myasnikov, in a healthy person. In humans, the normal indicators of an arterial person are 119 to 79, and for those who suffer from chronic diseases – 125-139 to 80.

