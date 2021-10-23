Myasnikov warned against a gross error when measuring pressure

Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov warned that when measuring pressure, the tonometer may show incorrect numbers. This will happen if the cuff is tightened too tightly.

Myasnikov recalled that a healthy person has normal blood pressure indicators equal to 119 to 79. Those who suffer from chronic diseases have 125-139 to 80.

On the air of the Russia 1 TV channel, the specialist noted that if you tighten the cuff, then “the pressure will show more than it is.” As a result, Myasnikov urged to put on the cuff so that its edge was two to three centimeters above the elbow joint.

And the tube should be on the inside of the arm. Place your finger between the cuff and your hand. And the hand should be positioned so that it is at the level of the heart. Otherwise, the device can also give indicators higher than real ones.

Earlier, Myasnikov warned that an overdose of popular supplements can lead to seizures and other side effects. It is about taking an element such as calcium. The specialist pointed out that with such a disease as osteoporosis (loss of calcium in the bone tissues of the body), a special diet is required.

To prevent the disease, the physician recommended changing gastronomic preferences, and also include in the diet a sufficient amount of vitamin D and calcium.