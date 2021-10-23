Nabiullina: the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is not ready to admit bitcoin ETFs to trading

The Russian Central Bank is not ready to admit to the local market ETF for bitcoin, said during a press conference the head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina.

On Tuesday, October 19, the first US Bitcoin futures ETF from ProShares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. ETF turnover on the first trading day almost reached $ 1 billion, showing the second debut in trading activity.

On Friday, October 22, a Bitcoin futures ETF from Valkyrie Investments began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

The VanEck Bitcoin ETF is also expected to start trading in the coming days.

Recall that the Bank of Russia regularly expresses skepticism about cryptocurrencies and related instruments.

Earlier, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation said that large economies would not legalize bitcoin, and also spoke out “strongly against” crypto assets.

The regulator recommended that exchanges not allow crypto-linked instruments to trade and stated that it would not facilitate access of unqualified investors to bitcoin.

