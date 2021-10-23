NAND flash prices will start to decline in 2022 / News / Overclockers.ua

Analytical company TrendForce has published a forecast for the NAND flash memory market. According to the latest research, contract prices for NAND Flash products will slightly drop to 5% in the fourth quarter due to lower demand. As supply outstrips demand and competition between higher tier product suppliers intensifies, the NAND Flash market is likely to experience a cyclical price decline in 2022.

Amid the pandemic and other factors, flash memory manufacturers have boosted bit-wise output by 40% in 2021. In the next year, the growth in supply in bits is projected at 31.8% and will be higher than the growth in demand. The volume of shipments of smartphones, laptops and servers in 2021 has grown significantly. This has created relative market saturation, so it will be difficult to increase shipments of these devices in 2022.

The average internal storage capacity of mobile phones continues to grow. One of the drivers of growth is the Apple iPhone series, which hit the 1TB milestone for the first time in this year’s iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max models. Android brands will follow suit and introduce similar smartphones in 2022, which will increase the share of high-density solutions shipments. In addition, companies with Android devices will focus on promoting 256GB or 512GB models. TrendForce predicts that smartphone-related NAND Flash bit demand will grow by about 28.5% year on year in 2022.

As for the laptop market, it will enter a retracement period in 2022, compared to the current and last year peaks. Increasingly widespread vaccination will lead to a gradual return of the workforce to offices. This will spur some uptick in demand for commercial laptops, but demand for consumer laptops and Chromebooks, which are heavily dependent on the education sector, will plummet.

As a result, the NAND Flash market will enter a recession, with the average selling price (ASP) falling by more than 18%. While this decline is offset by increased bit shipments, NAND Flash’s annual revenue is likely to grow 7% in 2022, the lowest year-over-year growth in three years.

A source:

TrendForce