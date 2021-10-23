New restrictive measures introduced in Kamchatka due to COVID-19 – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

After a meeting of the COVID-19 operational headquarters in the Kamchatka Territory, QR codes and a number of other restrictions were introduced. Among them are a ban on children visiting shopping centers without adults, removing unvaccinated officials from work, and transferring older people to remote work. This was reported on the official website of the Kamchatka Territory.

From November 8, at enterprises of all forms of ownership, all employees over 65 years of age must be transferred to teleworking mode. But those vaccinated or those who have had the disease can continue to work.

According to the governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, from November 15, the state authorities will dismiss employees who have not been vaccinated, have not survived the disease and do not have a medical challenge. Their salaries will not be saved until the epidemiological situation improves.

“The vaccination of government officials serves as an example of their responsible attitude to their own health and the health of those around them,” the governor said.

In Kamchatka, from October 30 to November 7, 2021, there are holidays for schoolchildren. Duty groups will work in kindergartens.

At the meeting of the operational headquarters, it was announced that the QR-code system was introduced from October 30 in many institutions in the region. This will allow the region’s enterprises to continue working.

The governor asks the residents of the region to treat the introduced measures with understanding.

– This will take care of your health and prevent an increase in morbidity, and, therefore, preserve life and health. There is nothing more important for us than this, and we will proceed from this priority in the future, – said Solodov.