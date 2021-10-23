Nightmare student, but charismatic actor. 10 Facts About Ryan Reynolds | Cinema

Shot from the film “Green Lantern”

In 2011, one of the most disastrous modern film comics “Green Lantern” with Ryan Reynolds in the title role was released. Because of the film, the studio suffered serious losses, it was criticized by the press and fans of the original stories. It’s a miracle that after such a major setback Ryan not only kept his career, but became much more successful.

Of course, now the actor does not speak very flatteringly about the “Green Lantern”, and if he remembers the tape, then only as a joke. But on the set of “Lantern” Ryan managed to overcome the fear of flying, which he had dreamed of for a long time:

“I have problems with airplanes. On the set we were constantly hanging on ropes, flying them everywhere … It was very exciting and, at first, very scary. “

To overcome his fear and focus on acting, Ryan thought of his nephews and nieces:

“I don’t want to sound too altruistic, but my nephews and nieces were looking forward to this film so much, so I constantly imagined how they went to see it in the movies. Over time, you get used to all this. After the 17th, 18th try, you already think, “Hey, this is pretty fun.”

Also on the set of Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds met the actress Blake Lively, whom he later married. The star couple are still together, they already have three children.

In 2010, People magazine awarded this title to the actor. What is funny, six years later, the same edition again “crowned” Reynolds, already as “the sexiest dad.” By the way, Ryan’s biggest change in appearance came when he was preparing to shoot the 2004 film Blade 3: Trinity. For the action role, he gained more than 11 kg of muscle: the actor adhered to a strict diet of 3200 kcal per day and did strength exercises six days a week for three months. Since then, Ryan has more or less maintained an athletic figure. People magazine cover

Perhaps one of the main and most successful roles in the career of the Canadian-American actor is the chatty mercenary and mutant Deadpool from the film series of the same name. The painting has been in the works for many years and has received funding solely thanks to Ryan’s persistence. We can say that he became one with the character.

It is all the more funny that back in 2004, 12 years before the release of Deadpool, the title character mentioned the actor in the original comic book. Deadpool stated that his fellow Cable looks like “Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Sharpei.” True, the name of the actor in the comic was changed: he turned into “Renolds”. Ryan himself learned of the surprise exile in 2009. Around that time, the actor became interested in the character: he liked that Deadpool constantly breaks the “fourth wall”, addressing the reader, and generally understands what is inside the comic. Comic MARVEL

In 2016, when Reynolds received a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, his friend Hugh Jackman made fun of Ryan because of his past failure. As it turns out, Reynolds studied acting in high school and ended up failing his course. However, this did not affect his further fate and career.

Shot from the film “Buried Alive”

In addition to the fear of flying, the actor hates small confined spaces. So much so that he is practically unable to even work in them.

At the same time, Ryan found out about his phobia quite late, when he was filming the movie Buried Alive. According to the plot, his hero regains consciousness in a coffin, which someone has already buried in the ground.

A scene from the film “The Phantom Six”

It is unlikely that Ryan’s teachers and classmates could have imagined that he would one day become a major Hollywood star. During his school days, the future actor regularly got into unpleasant situations and was not distinguished by diligence.

Once on April Fool’s Day, a teenage Ryan jokingly decided to steal the hated teacher’s car. The idea seemed harmless: Reynolds simply drove the car to neighboring houses. But it is still considered a crime – and as a result, the joker was kicked out of school.

In addition, Ryan had serious problems with math: in his senior year, he had to attend classes with schoolchildren two years younger. His classmates thought he was stupid and constantly teased him: “Do you even know how to put on your pants?”

Ryan’s filmography is full of comedies, and in other genres he is perfectly given to organically inscribed jokes – it is not surprising that the actor is proud of his sense of humor.

Initially, he even planned to move to build a career as a stand-up comedian. Only fate decreed a little differently: now Ryan amuses a much wider audience on the big screens.

When Ryan decided that he still wanted to become an actor, he was in no hurry to share his new goal with his family. First, he moved to Los Angeles and started going to auditions to get a role – his parents were not aware. Reynolds did not want his loved ones to discourage him from a new dream. In the end, the plan worked.

Shot from the movie “The Amityville Horror”

In 2005, Ryan starred in an atypical horror genre – the Amityville Horror movie. In the story, a young family with three children moves to a house where a mysterious mass murder once took place, and then supernatural forces intervene in what is happening.

Ryan’s character in the film is rude and even cruel to his children. It was difficult for the actor to get used to the skin of such a negative person. In order to somehow simplify his task, Ryan tried to avoid unnecessary communication with children and as much as possible to separate what is happening on the set and reality.

Ryan has already played two famous superheroes during his career, but none of them were his dream role. In fact, Reynolds has always wanted to star in the role of young Kid Flash, one of the DC Comics speedster. Twice he even came close to fulfilling his dream, but both projects never saw the light of day.