non-luxurious dresses of stars on the red carpet. Photo

It only seems to us that celebrities always dress up with a needle. After all, this is not surprising: stylists are engaged in their wardrobe, and each public image is made up of the latest collections of fashion designers.

But all this does not save the celebrity from their own sloppiness. Even the perfect and elaborate bow can ruin a bruise, an accidentally spilled champagne stain, or sweat under your arm. OBOZREVATEL made a selection of chic outfits of the stars, which turned out to be with holes, folds and spots.

Singer, actress and businesswoman Jay Lo wore a yellow cape dress to the 2016 Golden Globes. Apparently, she was worried or too hot for such an outfit made of thick fabric and sweat appeared under her armpits. No one would have noticed the spots if Jennifer had not taken her trademark pose for photography. As a result, neither perfect makeup nor hairstyle saved her from criticism of the tabloids.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence often finds herself in funny situations on the red carpet. She will twist her leg and fall right in front of a hundred cameras of journalists, then she will enter a puddle. For example, at the British Academy Film Awards, the Hunger Games star appeared in a long pale pink Dior dress, the hem of which was soaked in dirty water. Apparently she hadn’t counted on rainy weather in London.

American singer and Dickinson star Haley Steinfield appeared on the red carpet in a torn dress. Most likely, the corset accidentally burst while dressing, but there was no time to pick up a new dress. In most of the photos from that event, Hailey covered the hole with her hand, but she still could not hide it from the attentive paparazzi.

Notebook star Rachel McAdams was about to outshine all the guests at the Academy Awards with her emerald gown. However, her outfit only at first glance seems to be sewn from satin or silk, but in fact, the designers have made a bargain and chose a crumpled fabric. Huge folds on the belly of the actress ruined the whole impression of her image at the Oscars.

Singer Katy Perry got screwed when she tried to wear an oversized mini dress. She didn’t think that a few pounds eaten could “come out” at the most inopportune moment. So, at the Oscar afterparty in 2017, her dress cracked right on her, and even in the most piquant place. No matter how the girl tried not to turn her back on the lenses of the paparazzi, she could not hide from the nosy cameras.

