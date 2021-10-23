Official portal of the Trans-Baikal Territory | In Transbaikalia, QR codes have been introduced to visit public places

“Now get to the territory of open and closed sports facilities, health and fitness centers, fitness clubs, children’s sports clubs, museums, zoos, hotels, attractions, cinemas, theaters, concert organizations, circuses, saunas, spa, massage, nail salons, hairdressing salons, tanning salons, as well as beauty salons, dry cleaners, inpatient sanatorium-type health centers, sanatoriums, social services and health care institutions licensed for medical activities, catering establishments are possible only with a certificate of preventive vaccination against a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) or a QR code, which confirms receipt of the second component of the vaccine or one-component vaccine. Or certificates that a person had a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) no more than six months ago, ”said Alexander Bardaleev, deputy chairman of the regional government.

A QR code is presented by a citizen on electronic devices or on paper in a format that allows him to scan with a camera of a smartphone, tablet, or other similar device and an identity document is provided.

Also, the work of children’s day camps has been suspended. Citizens over the age of 65 who are not vaccinated must comply with the self-isolation regime. Employers must arrange for teleworking for employees aged 65 and over.

This does not apply to pensioners who have QR codes of a vaccination certificate, QR codes of a certificate of a past COVID-19 disease, other documents confirming that a citizen has received a vaccine or a past disease (COVID-19) and no more than six calendar months have passed since the date of their recovery.

In addition, vaccinated elderly citizens, pregnant women are advised to refrain from visiting crowded places. It is advisable to visit service enterprises, pharmacies, grocery stores and essential goods within the first three hours after their opening.

Children under 18 years old can visit sports clubs, museums, concert organizations, cinemas, service enterprises, catering only when accompanied by their parents or legal representatives.

