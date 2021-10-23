Oleg Kozhemyako accused a company planning to burn pesticides in the Nadezhdinsky district of fraud – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, together with his subordinates, arrived today, on October 23, in the Nadezhdinsky district – to the site where it was planned to burn soil contaminated with pesticides from the Vostochny cosmodrome. However, the head of the region did not want to conduct a dialogue with entrepreneurs, accused them of fraud and summed up the situation simply: “Take [отходы] where they took it from. ” At the same time, representatives of Sistema LLC admitted that due to technical problems, they really left a part of the transported bags in the Khorolsky district.

The dialogue did not work out. Oleg Kozhemyako arrived in the Nadezhdinsky district with a “check”, but in fact repeated on the cameras what had been announced earlier: the Primorye government wants by all means to achieve the removal of hazardous chemicals from the territory of the region.

“You deceived the organization that held the tender for the disposal of this waste – you indicated the wrong legal address, the link specifically to this place. <...> We have already submitted documents to the FAS to terminate the contract that you concluded with the Amur Region, due to the fact that it was won by you in violation. And accordingly, you must return all this to the storage where it was stored. <...> We will now consider how this falls under the category of “fraud”. You have a lot of violations, for which we will seek to initiate not only an administrative case, but also a criminal one, ”said Oleg Kozhemyako in the presence of the press.

The governor did not listen to the objections of the founders of Sistema LLC that the company acted within the framework of the law. The regional government claims that the category of the land plot does not allow the disposal of soil contaminated with pesticides here. Also, the land was allegedly illegally transferred to sublease. As of today, a demand has been sent to the UMVD to stop the import of the remaining consignments of chemicals to the region.

At the same time, the founders of Sistema LLC admitted that the “suspicious bags” discovered by the residents of the Khorolsky District were their cargo.

“The cars broke down, they refueled with low-quality solarium. We have a base there on a leasehold basis. We could have stopped and unloaded earlier, but we took them to our base, ”a company representative tried to explain the situation.

“You have no options – you can prove anything to someone, not prove it. <...> You have only one option – to put everything back in place, ”the governor summed up categorically.

Let us remind you that earlier the Nadezhdinsky District Court made a decision to suspend the activities of Sistema LLC for the collection, transportation, disposal, disposal of waste. On the same day, the government announced that the contract for a land plot in the village of Zapadnoye, where the hazardous waste disposal facility is located, was being canceled. Within a few days, the territory must be transferred to the municipality, and all the property must be removed. At the same time, the regional government stated that the authorities learned about the plans to burn 1000 tons of pesticides in Primorye from the media.

Detailed material on the results of the “inspection” of the top officials of the region, held in the Nadezhdinsky region today, and on the prerequisites for the emergence of a controversial situation, is already preparing for the readers of VL.ru.