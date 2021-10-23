Olimpiyskiy CEO dies after COVID-19 disease :: Society :: RBC

Yuri Guretsky dies at the age of 49 from complications after suffering a coronavirus infection

SC “Olympic”

The general director of the Olympic sports complex, Yuri Guretsky, died at the age of 50. This is stated on the website of the Kievskaya Ploshchad Group of Companies (which includes the Olympic Stadium).

“On October 22, 2021, it became known that an outstanding manager in the field of construction, the general director of the Olympic sports complex, Yuri Borisovich Guretsky, died from complications after the coronavirus at the age of 50,” the message says.

“Kievskaya Ploshchad” brought condolences to the family and friends of Guretsky.

As noted in the company, Guretsky headed the joint-stock company “Sports Complex” Olympic “for many years. In 2016-2017, he was the general director of Mospromstroy JSC. He is also the founder of LLC MPSI GROUP, the organization provides services for business.

SC “Olympic” is one of the most famous sports facilities in the capital. It was built in 1977-1980 and officially opened on July 19, 1980. The sports complex included the main arena, gymnastics and choreography halls, a rehabilitation center, a swimming pool and other facilities. Olimpiyskiy was one of the largest indoor sports facilities in Europe. The total area of ​​the object was 213 thousand square meters. m, its stadium alone could accommodate 35 thousand people.