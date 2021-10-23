Parfenchikov: there will be no lockdown in Karelia

The head of Karelia Artur Parfenchikov wrote on his page on the social network how non-working days will be held in the republic from October 30 to November 7. The Republic does not expect lockdown.

“The days from October 30 to November 7 have been declared non-working by the President of Russia. In addition, some regions are tightening antiquity measures. In particular, Moscow is going into a short-term lockdown. We do not plan to resort to such tough measures in Karelia. But some changes have been made to the order on the fight against coronavirus, ”the governor wrote.

New changes to the antique order:

Residents of the republic over 60 years old, as well as those who have chronic diseases, must comply with the self-isolation regime and not visit public places, with the exception of fulfilling work duties and solving life support issues. This does not apply to those who have been vaccinated or have had coronavirus in the past six months.

From November 20, residents over 50 years old, who have not been vaccinated or recovered, in organizations without a collective immunity passport, employers must transfer to a remote work format or provide them with an isolated workplace.

From October 30 to November 7, college and technical students go on vacation. School and specialized children’s camps for this period are canceled.

Organizations of additional education in Kondopozhsky, Medvezhyegorsky, Loukhsky, Muezersky, Segezhsky, Sortavalsky, Kalevala districts, Kostomuksha and Petrozavodsk are going to distant from October 25 to 29. This also applies to sports training, with the exception of sports training of candidates for the national teams of Russia and Karelia.

In Medvezhyegorsky, Kondopozhsky, Suoyarvsky, Segezhsky districts and Kostomuksha, sports, entertainment, public and other mass events have been suspended until November 15. In the rest of the territories, they can be carried out upon presentation of the QR code by the participants either a certificate of vaccination or previous coronavirus disease, or a negative PCR test.

A QR code or a vaccination certificate, or a certificate of a previous coronavirus, or a negative PCR test must be presented at any place where food or drink is offered to visitors for consumption on the spot. Exception: pick-up windows for buying food from the street, catering facilities in hotels, hostels, motels, as well as canteens, canteens or cafes of enterprises for catering to employees, which are excluded from outside entry.

Food courts and food places continue to operate, but need to be separated by partitions.

Discos and dance floors can be held until 01:00.

If the organizers comply with anti-epidemic rules, visitors to outdoor fairs are not required to present QR codes and other documents.

Visits to social service hospitals have been suspended until December 1.