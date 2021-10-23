Passport messengers: government decree published

Instant messaging services – messengers – will be obliged to establish the identity of their Russian users by checking with telecom operators whether the subscriber’s passport data is in the database. Such a requirement is contained in the decree of the Russian government published this week.

It follows from the document that already from March 1, 2022, when registering in the messenger, the company that owns the service (in the resolution they are called the “organizer of the instant messaging service”) is obliged to reliably identify the user. At the same time, she will not receive direct access to passport data.

To do this, the messenger must first set the user’s phone number – for example, by sending him a verification code via SMS. After that, the service sends the number to the appropriate telecom operator for verification. He must answer within 20 minutes, confirming the presence or absence of the subscriber’s passport data in the database. The operator must also record the fact that the subscriber is using this or that messenger.

In the case when the subscriber’s passport data is available (accordingly, the identity of the messenger user can be established, if necessary), the operator sends a unique code to the messaging service that identifies the subscriber. If a response from the operator is not received within 20 minutes or the user is not found, the messenger is obliged to immediately stop providing him with services. If the subscriber changes the operator, the identification procedure will need to be repeated.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor abandoned the idea of ​​requesting passport data directly from users when registering in messengers or social networks. Identification will be carried out according to the data already available in the Unified Identification and Authentication System (ESIA).