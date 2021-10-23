Paul Walker daughter – Meadow showed photos from her wedding

Meadow Walker, 22, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, is married. The chosen model was the actor Louis Taunton-Allan. The girl told about the joyful event on Instagram and showed photos of the celebration.

“We got married,” she wrote under a series of holiday shots. According to tradition, the father leads the bride to the altar, but he did not live to see this happy day. He was replaced at the ceremony by Vin Diesel, the Fast and the Furious co-star and Paul Walker’s best friend.

Meadow was married in a laconic silk dress with a neckline and an open back. The wedding image was complemented by a veil and a modest bridal bouquet. The groom chose a classic black suit.

The couple’s relationship became known this summer. In early July, Louis published a photo with his beloved, although in the signature he called her “best friend.” But Meadow, in a comment under the post, publicly called the actor “her love.” When exactly their romance began is unknown.

In August 2021, the couple publicly announced their engagement, which apparently took place on vacation. The actor’s daughter shared on the social network a short video showing a ring with a huge diamond.

Meadow is Paul Walker’s only daughter. And although the actor did not live with the mother of his child, he always actively participated in the upbringing of the girl. When the Fast and the Furious star died, his daughter was only 15 years old.

The most interesting stories and news of the day are now on Telegram! Subscribe to theLime channel and find out about them soon.