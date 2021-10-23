Pension fund changed the timing of payment of pensions in November

Non-working days announced from October 30 to November 7 will not affect the timing of the payment of pesii

On non-working holidays, November 4 and 5, the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, financial institutions and Russian Post will not work. Those citizens who receive their pension at this time will receive the money in advance.

“This year, November 4 and 5 are considered non-working holidays. Accordingly, if a person receives a pension on these dates, then it will be credited to his account in advance, transferred to a card, or delivered by postmen, “Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports.

On non-working days, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin from October 30 to November 7, employees of the Pension Fund of Russia and Russian Post will work as usual. Changes may occur in the work of the client services of the Pension Fund, so it is worth planning your visit to the branch in advance. Pension payments on non-working days due to coronavirus will not be affected – the money will come at the usual time.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to introduce non-working days due to the worsening epidemiological situation with coronavirus. In accordance with her initiative, for a number of regions they were supposed to start as early as October 23, the TV channel 360 reports. Putin approved Golikova’s initiative and signed a corresponding decree. The head of state stressed that citizens should not be deprived of their earnings due to non-working days, the Dni.ru agency reports.