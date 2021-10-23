Pension Fund told about the mode of payments on non-working days of November | News | News

The Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) announced how pensions will be paid on holidays on November 4 and 5, as well as during non-working days from October 30 to November 7. This was reported by “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” on Saturday, October 23.

The department recalled that on November 4 and 5, non-working for employees of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, “Russian Post” and financial organizations, therefore, pensions received on these days will be credited to the account in advance, transferred to the card or delivered by postmen.

In the period from October 30 to November 7, employees of the Pension Fund will continue to work. The transfer of payments to financial and delivery organizations during non-working days will continue. Some changes in the working hours may affect the client services of the FIU, therefore, before visiting the branch, it is worth clarifying their working hours.

“The current working hours of the branches can be found on the website of the company pochta.ru and in the mobile application. Twenty-four-hour offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg will work unchanged, ”the Russian Post explained.

On October 20, Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing non-working days with the preservation of wages in the country for the period from October 30 to November 7 in connection with the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus. The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in turn, reported that essential goods will be available for sale on non-working days.

A large-scale vaccination has been taking place in Russia since January. Citizens are vaccinated free of charge and voluntarily. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

