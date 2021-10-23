Peskov answered a question about measures to support the population due to non-working days

https://ria.ru/20211022/podderzhka-1755773480.html
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The authorities do not plan to introduce additional measures to support the population because of the non-working days announced in Russia, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, recalling that targeted measures are already in place that have nothing to do with the weekend regime. In particular, these are decisions regarding single mothers, parents, families with children. “This is a whole range of measures to support the population, which operates on an ongoing basis, and one should not forget about this. So far, no other additional measures are envisaged,” he said. Peskov. Recently, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on non-working days from October 30 to November 7. This is done to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the regions can introduce non-working days earlier and extend them after November 7. For example, in Moscow and the Moscow region they were announced on October 28.
