Peskov answered the question about the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. If an agreement on holding the RF-Armenia-Azerbaijan summit is reached, the Kremlin will inform in a timely manner, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti. Earlier, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti that the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan may take place in Moscow in the first ten days of November; the parties are expected to sign trilateral statements.
