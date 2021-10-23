Petersburg will introduce a lockdown for non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Sergey Ermokhin / TASS



St. Petersburg will tighten anti-coronavirus measures for the period of non-working days (from October 30 to November 7), according to the website of the regional administration. In particular, cafes and restaurants will be closed, as well as shops, except for those that sell essential goods, and pharmacies.

Restrictions include a temporary ban:

for the work of catering establishments (work is allowed to take away and for delivery, as well as the work of catering at railway stations, gas stations and industrial canteens)

to the work of stores selling non-essential goods (grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations for electric vehicles will continue to work)

for the work of beauty salons (except for hairdressing services), beauty salons, massage parlors, baths, veterinary clinics (except for emergency care)

for the work of fitness centers, swimming pools, water parks, aquariums, attractions, ice rinks

for visitor access to children’s playrooms

for sports, cultural, entertainment, congress and exhibition, solemn events (including solemn registration of marriage)

for the work of inland waterway transport

In addition, it will be possible to accommodate citizens in hotels, boarding houses and sanatoriums during non-working days only if there is a QR code or a negative PCR test.

