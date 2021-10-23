Political analyst Ruslan Balbek commented in an interview with RT on the statement of the leader of the Ukrainian Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who had previously called Kiev’s statements on the purchase of European gas a big deception. According to her, Ukraine has always used Russian fuel.

“I think that Tymoshenko has set herself the goal of getting out of the political darkness, and this requires loud statements against the current government and promoting herself as the only worthy politician,” Balbek explained.

According to him, today’s events of Tymoshenko “play into the hands.”

“Voters have lost confidence in Zelenskiy and, perhaps, according to Tymoshenko, are ready to listen to the politics of the old formation. So we see just a struggle for power: one is trying to keep this power, and the second is trying to come to this power, “the interlocutor of RT concluded.

Earlier, Tymoshenko called Kiev’s statements about the purchase of European gas a big deception.

She noted that the Europeans “made a fictitious pipe, but the gas was Russian.”

In addition, the politician stressed that the propaganda was obliged to report that the gas is European and is supplied through a European intermediary.