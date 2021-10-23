https://ria.ru/20211023/kirgiziya-1755930014.html
President of Kyrgyzstan ruled out the possibility of placing a US air base in the country
Kyrgyzstan will not host a US airbase on its territory, President of the republic Sadyr Japarov said at a press conference. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
BISHKEK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Kyrgyzstan will not host a US air base on its territory, President of the republic Sadyr Japarov said at a press conference. According to him, there is already a Russian base in Kant. And her country has “enough.” It was about the deployment in these countries of “over the horizon” means for counterterrorist operations in Afghanistan abandoned by the Americans. The Russian airbase was opened in Kyrgyzstan in October 2003 as an aviation component of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the CSTO. Its main tasks are air cover for the organization’s ground operations.
