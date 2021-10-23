Prime Minister of Moldova appreciated negotiations with Russia on gas :: Politics :: RBC

Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa said that Chisinau does not recognize the historical debt for gas, so it should not be part of negotiations with Gazprom on fuel supplies to the republic. She said this on the air of Moldova 1 TV channel.

“Historical debt is a very large debt that we do not recognize, we do not believe that it should be part of the negotiations on a gas contract. This is a topic for a separate conversation, it should be discussed in a different context, ”Gavrilitsa said.

On the eve of the Moldovan authorities introduced an emergency due to the situation with a gas shortage in the country. It will run until November 20. Addressing the parliament, Gavrilitsi spoke about “difficult negotiations with Gazprom to reduce gas tariffs.”

Moldova declared a state of emergency and talked to Gazprom to no avail. The main thing



As a source close to the talks told RBC, the two-day Russian-Moldovan talks on gas with the deputy head of the presidential administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak “ended in vain.” According to the interlocutor of RBC, the Russian side offered a “fair market price” with an additional 25% discount. The only condition for obtaining this discount was the return within 3 years of the debt of Moldova accumulated in previous years for the supplied gas in the amount of about $ 700 million (excluding the debt of Transnistria).