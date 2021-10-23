Pushkov reacted to the incident with the mention of Putin in the European Parliament

https://ria.ru/20211022/pushkov-1755845094.html

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the incident involving Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose speech in the European Parliament was interrupted by mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of the Polish government said that Brussels is trying to put pressure on Warsaw on the issue of judicial reform, but he himself does not seek to exchange threats. In response, the chairman of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, said that Putin “would only be happy” about such conflicts. “Russia does not receive any political benefit from such” rifts “in the EU, since they do not in any way affect the EU’s policy towards Russia,” – wrote Pushkov in the Telegram channel. According to him, the call to Moravetsky to stop “pleasing Putin” is demagoguery. As an example, the senator cited the arguments of the former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who opposed Brexit, which was supposed to “make” the Russian leader. According to Pushkov, the disputes between Poland and the EU primarily indicate differences within the organization, and not about the desire to exert external influence “Poland will not dare to Polexit – this is nothing more than a pose. But it also reflects the aggravation of contradictions inherent in the very system of EU functioning,” the parliamentarian added. In July, the EU Court demanded the termination of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court of Poland. According to the European Commission, the existence of this body, authorized to make decisions on the professional activities of judges, threatens their independence and impartiality. The Constitutional Court of Poland, in turn, did not consider the decision of the EU court to be binding. Subsequently, Warsaw agreed to suspend the work of the disciplinary chamber, but the EC believes that the decision has not been fully implemented.

