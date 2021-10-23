https://ria.ru/20211022/putin-1755822105.html
Putin’s meeting with Israeli prime minister lasted five hours
Putin’s meeting with the Israeli prime minister lasted five hours – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
Putin’s meeting with Israeli prime minister lasted five hours
The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted 5 hours, was warm and positive, the office of the head of … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22T16: 07
2021-10-22T16: 07
2021-10-22T16: 14
politics
Israel
sochi
vladimir putin
Naphtali Bennett
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755816100_0-0:3154:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_c83eeb4cb0c427738df19c9876a20809.jpg
TEL-AVIV, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted 5 hours, was warm and positive, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister said. lasted 5 hours … The meeting was warm and positive; a number of significant issues of bilateral relations were discussed at it. According to the office, at the end of the meeting, the leaders went to the terrace of the residence and walked along the paths of the residence towards the beach. In addition, it is reported that due to the length of the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Israeli delegation will stay in Russia and fly to Israel after the end of Shabbat. Bennett flew to Sochi early Friday morning on his first official visit as head of government at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit is timed to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries, celebrated on October 18.
https://ria.ru/20211022/politika-1755539881.html
Israel
sochi
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755816100_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79a9726825d62a37ad15e7534091d409.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
politics, israel, sochi, vladimir putin, naphtali bennett
Putin’s meeting with Israeli prime minister lasted five hours