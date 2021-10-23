Putin’s meeting with Israeli prime minister lasted five hours

https://ria.ru/20211022/putin-1755822105.html

TEL-AVIV, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted 5 hours, was warm and positive, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister said. lasted 5 hours … The meeting was warm and positive; a number of significant issues of bilateral relations were discussed at it. According to the office, at the end of the meeting, the leaders went to the terrace of the residence and walked along the paths of the residence towards the beach. In addition, it is reported that due to the length of the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Israeli delegation will stay in Russia and fly to Israel after the end of Shabbat. Bennett flew to Sochi early Friday morning on his first official visit as head of government at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit is timed to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries, celebrated on October 18.

