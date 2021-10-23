QR codes to be introduced in Dagestan and North Ossetia :: Society :: RBC

From the decree of the head of the republic, it follows that by November 20, employees of catering and trade organizations, the beauty industry, sports and recreation centers, laundries and dry cleaners, transport, education, health and social protection, utilities, energy, construction, agriculture should be vaccinated against coronavirus and tourism, as well as government officials.

Employers were recommended to switch to remote work mode at least 30% of the number of employees, including employees over 65 and those with chronic diseases. People from the latter categories can also be sent on paid vacation.

Read on RBC Pro

The Ministry of Industry and Trade discussed the introduction of QR codes for shopping centers and cafes



The phased introduction of QR codes for visiting cultural and leisure, physical culture, sanatorium and resort establishments and hotels, catering establishments, beauty salons, baths and shops with non-food products is planned to be introduced from October 28 in Dagestan, writes “RIA Dagestan” with reference to the proposal chief sanitary doctor Nikolai Pavlov.

The measure will be introduced in stages – from 28 and 30 October. Restrictions should not apply to wholesale and retail markets and retail facilities in small premises.

Over the past day, 90 people fell ill with coronavirus in North Ossetia, 1 died, 27 recovered. In Dagestan, 147 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 12 deaths, another 117 people were recovered.