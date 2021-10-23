https://ria.ru/20211022/rakova-1755883030.html

Rakova spoke about the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow

Rakova spoke about the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Rakova spoke about the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow

No positive changes can be expected either today or in the near future in Moscow, the deputy mayor of the capital and the head of the operational headquarters for monitoring and … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T21: 10

2021-10-22T21: 10

2021-10-22T21: 27

spread of coronavirus

Moscow

society

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755861796_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8bd6814241424555d885fa9d330e015.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. There is no need to expect any positive changes either today or in the near future in Moscow, said Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor of the capital and head of the headquarters for monitoring and controlling the situation with coronavirus, on the air of Moscow 24. therefore, of course, no positive changes can be expected either today or in the near future, “Rakova said. The capital has a sufficient supply of beds for patients with coronavirus, she added. today 80% of all capacity of beds that work on covid is temporary capacity, which allows us, in fact, not to distract hospitals from providing somatic, planned, emergency medical care. today, the stock of the final fund, including the intensive care fund, is sufficient to provide the necessary assistance to everyone, “Rakova said.

https://ria.ru/20211022/golikova-1755824159.html

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755861796_251-0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ee3f09cd99561606f841d03e77bcac8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Moscow, society