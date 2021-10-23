Rakova spoke about the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow

https://ria.ru/20211022/rakova-1755883030.html
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. There is no need to expect any positive changes either today or in the near future in Moscow, said Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor of the capital and head of the headquarters for monitoring and controlling the situation with coronavirus, on the air of Moscow 24. therefore, of course, no positive changes can be expected either today or in the near future, “Rakova said. The capital has a sufficient supply of beds for patients with coronavirus, she added. today 80% of all capacity of beds that work on covid is temporary capacity, which allows us, in fact, not to distract hospitals from providing somatic, planned, emergency medical care. today, the stock of the final fund, including the intensive care fund, is sufficient to provide the necessary assistance to everyone, “Rakova said.
“The measures will be introduced in full only from October 28, so, of course, no positive changes can be expected either today or in the near future,” Rakova said.
The capital has an adequate supply of beds for patients with coronavirus, she added.
“We have only 11 thousand temporary facilities to fight the coronavirus, and today 80% of all hospital beds that work on covid are temporary facilities, which allows us, in fact, not to distract hospitals from providing somatic, planned, emergency medical care. I think that the situation is unlikely to improve in our country, but today the stock of the final fund, including the intensive care fund, is sufficient to provide the necessary assistance to everyone, “Rakova said.
