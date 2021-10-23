Residents of Sochi blocked the highway to Krasnaya Polyana due to the introduction of one-way traffic after the accident with Sobchak

The protests began after the Sochi mayor’s office announced on October 22 that it had introduced a new traffic pattern on two federal highways towards Krasnaya Polyana. According to the new scheme, traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana is allowed along two lanes of the Adler – Alpika-Service highway, and back – along the federal road A-149 Adler – Krasnaya Polyana. Previously, the movement along these routes was two-way.

In Sochi, residents of the village of Moldovka blocked the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana highway, due to a new traffic pattern that caused traffic jams and increased the path to villages for kilometers #sochi pic.twitter.com/6Cra5CGK1J – Alexandr (@shurikc) October 23, 2021

The Sochi authorities said that the new traffic scheme “will allow to separate multidirectional traffic flows” and improve traffic safety. The new rules were introduced in test mode, the message said.

Residents of the microdistrict located along the section of the Adler-Alpika-Service highway claim that they now spend more time getting home, to school or to work. According to them, they began to spend two hours on the road instead of 20 minutes, writes Ya62.ru.

The protesters blocked the road and demanded that the previous traffic pattern be returned. As a result, there was a traffic jam on the highway. Some people got out of their cars and walked to the airport. The security forces and the prosecutor’s office went to the scene.

The Sochi__today group on Instagram says the promotion lasted for about three hours. The protests ended after a police officer announced that the city would comply with residents’ demands.

The head of Sochi, Aleksey Kopaigorodsky, said that traffic along the Adler – Alpika-Service highway would be resumed in the same mode.

On October 9, the car in which Ksenia Sobchak was traveling had an accident on the highway between Adler and Krasnaya Polyana. The Mercedes, which the TV presenter was in, drove into the oncoming lane while overtaking and collided with a Volkswagen. As a result, one of the passengers of Volkswagen, a 35-year-old resident of the Moscow region, Yekaterina Tarasova, died. The presenter herself was injured.