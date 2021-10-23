Right-wing politician Matteo Salvini on trial in Italy for refusing to let migrants in

Former Italian Interior Minister, leader of the right-wing populist Liga party, Matteo Salvini, was brought to trial in Palermo. He is accused of abuse of power and illegal detention of migrants who arrived in Italy on the ship.

In August 2019, a ship from the Spanish charity Open Arms with 147 rescued migrants on board for 19 days could not land them.

Despite the fact that conditions on the ship were constantly deteriorating, Salvini, who decided to close Italian ports for boats with migrants, refused to evacuate people.

As a result, the migrants landed on the Italian island after the Italian prosecutor ordered the ship to be evacuated.

