Former Italian Interior Minister, leader of the right-wing populist Liga party, Matteo Salvini, was brought to trial in Palermo. He is accused of abuse of power and illegal detention of migrants who arrived in Italy on the ship.

In August 2019, a ship from the Spanish charity Open Arms with 147 rescued migrants on board for 19 days could not land them.

Despite the fact that conditions on the ship were constantly deteriorating, Salvini, who decided to close Italian ports for boats with migrants, refused to evacuate people.

As a result, the migrants landed on the Italian island after the Italian prosecutor ordered the ship to be evacuated.

Five former ministers are expected to testify in court, as well as Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who provided aid to migrants. In 2019, Salvini, in response to Gere’s criticism, suggested that the actor take the rescued people to Hollywood.

Before the meeting, Salvini tweeted a selfie with the caption: “Here in the courtroom of the Palermo prison is the trial wanted by the leftists and lovers of illegal immigrants: how much it will cost Italian citizens.”

On charges of illegal detention and abuse of power, Salvini could face up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, another Sicilian court did not begin to consider a similar case against Salvini about the ship “Gregoretti”, which in July 2019 was blocked for five days in the Sicilian port of Augusta. There were 116 migrants on board the Italian Coast Guard vessel. In May, a court ruled that Salvini could not be held accountable for government policy.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, After the arrival of the Open Arms ship to the shores of Lampedusa, only minor migrants and those who needed urgent medical attention were allowed to disembark.

Matteo Salvini himself called himself the only minister in Europe to be tried for the fulfillment of his duty.

Salvini is known for pursuing a policy of “closed ports” towards migrants during his tenure as Interior Minister.

He repeatedly called the operators of rescue ships directly and prohibited the landing of migrants ashore. Salvini has repeatedly called the rescue ships “taxis for migrants”.

Salvini is also known as a supporter of Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia. In a relatively short time, he came to Moscow several times.

In 2019, the Milan prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into a possible corruption scheme involving representatives of the Italian Liga party and the Kremlin. The Italian media wrote that the League’s leadership could count on multimillion-dollar financing from Russia under the guise of an oil deal mediated by persons close to Salvini.