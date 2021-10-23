Rihanna appeared in public with a short haircut and a knitted bra

Popular American pop singer Rihanna, 33, came out in a tiny white knitted bra and mini skirt. Thus, the celebrity showed long legs and toned abs.

So, the paparazzi filmed the star in Los Angeles on the evening of Monday, May 17. Writes about this edition of the Daily Mail (to see the photo, scroll the news to the end).

Rihanna emphasized her stylish image with an elegant pixie haircut and delicate makeup. In addition, the singer complemented the bow with jewelry in the form of gold chains and stiletto sandals with snakeskin with straps. Note that with all this, the performer was wearing a bottle green protective mask.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, actress, music producer, fashion designer. At the age of 16, she moved to the United States to begin her singing career.

She is now one of the best-selling artists of all time with more than 20 million album copies and 60 million singles sold. Rihanna is the youngest singer in Billboard history to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart fourteen times.

