Robert Downey Jr. refused to film cult Avengers: Endgame scene

As it became known, Robert Downey Jr. initially did not want to pronounce the iconic scene of the film. “Avengers: Endgame”…

The words “I am Iron Man” stuck in the minds of MCU fans, but when brothers Russo and Kevin Feige were deciding what to do, this option seemed impossible. This became known from the book The History of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

The decision makers had to discuss what Tony Stark would say in the final moments of the battle with Thanos. Downey Jr. was probably still in shock that this is his last full MCU appearance, as Feige pointed out:

Robert told me when he found out that we wanted to shoot a new version of, perhaps, the most emotional shot, at first he did not want to do it.

Anthony Russo added to the comments of the head of the Marvel studio:

So, yeah, Robert had a hard time re-directing the phrase. It was difficult for him to understand what exactly we want to convey in the story. When you are in the editing room, working with material every day, you have a deep understanding of the material. You have researched history in every possible way. This does not mean that a new idea cannot impress you. By that time, we were really sure that [сцена] needed.

During a 2019 Q&A session, Joe Russo talked about how they came to the decision to have Robert Downey Jr. say that particular line.

Tony hadn’t previously said anything at that moment. And we were in the editing room and said: “He has to say something. This is a character who lived and died making jokes. ” And we tried a million different last phrases. Thanos said: “I myself am inevitability.” And our editor Jeff Ford, who has worked on all four of our films and is a great storyteller, said, “Why don’t we just go full circle – have him say I’m Iron Man?” And we are like, “Turn on the cameras! We have to film it tomorrow. “

Spider-Man performer Tom Holland also spoke about the staging of the scene. According to him, they did not have a script for this moment, so they had to improvise.