Rospotrebnadzor announced the stabilization of the situation with COVID-19 by the end of the year

The incidence of coronavirus in Russia may decrease by the end of the year, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told RIA Novosti.
According to her, in a couple of months “the numbers will be calmer.” Earlier, Pshenichnaya noted that restrictions will help stop the increase in the number of cases, but it is necessary to increase vaccination and take precautions.
Coronavirus disease is becoming seasonal, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova also said earlier. In January of this year, the representative of the World Health Organization in Russia, Melita Vujnovich, said that the transformation of the coronavirus into a seasonal disease depends on the effectiveness of vaccination.
In Russia, on October 23, a record increase in cases and deaths from coronavirus was again set – 1075 people died in a day, 37 687 people were recognized as sick. In the country, the period from October 30 to November 7 is declared non-working days. The introduced regime will allow, according to experts’ conclusions, to “interrupt the chains of infections” with coronavirus, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The epidemiological situation with coronavirus has worsened in 14 regions of Russia in the week from October 15 to October 22, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said.