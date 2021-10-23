Rospotrebnadzor announced the stabilization of the situation with COVID-19 by the end of the year

In Russia, on October 23, a record increase in cases and deaths from coronavirus was again set – 1075 people died in a day, 37 687 people were recognized as sick. In the country, the period from October 30 to November 7 is declared non-working days. The introduced regime will allow, according to experts’ conclusions, to “interrupt the chains of infections” with coronavirus, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.