Russia will pump record volume of gas into underground storage

Gazprom continues to pump into underground gas storage facilities (UGS) to replenish the fuel volumes taken this season and create a record operating reserve of 72.638 billion cubic meters of gas. Taking into account the reserves in the territory of Belarus and Armenia, the reserve will amount to 73.824 billion cubic meters.

At the same time, it is planned to bring the pumped volume per day to an unprecedented level of 847.9 million cubic meters, the holding said. Taking into account storage facilities in Belarus and Armenia, it will amount to 887.9 million cubic meters.

Gazprom stressed that the company’s priority task is to ensure high reliability of gas supplies to Russian and foreign consumers, and it continues to fulfill all contractual obligations.

It is also reported about the completion of the repair of 89 integrated and preliminary gas treatment units at production facilities and plans to commission new booster capacities at the Bovanenkovskoye and Yamburgskoye fields by the end of the year.

The presence of sufficient gas reserves in UGS facilities and maintaining their high productivity by the beginning of spring is one of the key factors in the successful passage of the peak demand season, Gazprom added.

Earlier, the head of the RF Ministry of Energy Nikolai Shulginov said that gas injection into Russian UGS facilities would be completed by November 1, writes TASS.

In addition, Gazprom has resumed pumping gas into UGS facilities in Austria and Germany since the beginning of October.