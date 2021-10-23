https://ria.ru/20211023/vmf-1755915265.html

Russian and Chinese warships patrolled the Pacific for the first time

Russian and Chinese warships for the first time conducted patrols in the Pacific Ocean – Russia news today

Russian and Chinese warships patrolled the Pacific for the first time

Combat ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy conducted joint patrols in the Pacific for the first time, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T10: 16

2021-10-23T10: 16

2021-10-23T10: 43

Russian Navy

China

chinese navy

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755917376_39-0:3680:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1be95f5dc472cbe3f6001238b6bb118.jpg

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. For the first time, warships of the Russian and Chinese navies conducted joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the patrol lasted from October 17 to 23. During this time, the Russian-Chinese group passed through the Sangar Strait, the sailors worked out joint tactical maneuvering, conducted several trainings and in total covered over 1,700 nautical miles. The joint detachment consisted of ten ships. Russia was represented by the Marshal Krylov measuring complex ship, the Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev large anti-submarine ships, and the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Loud. Nan Chang “, corvettes” Bin Zhou “and” Liu Zhou “, as well as the integrated supply ship” Dun Ping Hu. “

China

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755917376_642 0:3373:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ffedc37f6654c02e798639014ddff5e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Russian navy, china, china navy, russia