Russian and Chinese warships patrolled the Pacific for the first time

Combat ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy conducted joint patrols in the Pacific for the first time, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. For the first time, warships of the Russian and Chinese navies conducted joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the patrol lasted from October 17 to 23. During this time, the Russian-Chinese group passed through the Sangar Strait, the sailors worked out joint tactical maneuvering, conducted several trainings and in total covered over 1,700 nautical miles. The joint detachment consisted of ten ships. Russia was represented by the Marshal Krylov measuring complex ship, the Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev large anti-submarine ships, and the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Loud. Nan Chang “, corvettes” Bin Zhou “and” Liu Zhou “, as well as the integrated supply ship” Dun Ping Hu. “

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Combat ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy conducted joint patrols in the Pacific for the first time, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The tasks of the patrol were the demonstration of the state flags of Russia and China, the maintenance of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the protection of the objects of maritime economic activity of the two countries,” the ministry stressed.

They clarified that the patrol lasted from 17 to 23 October. During this time, the Russian-Chinese group passed through the Sangar Strait, the sailors worked out joint tactical maneuvering, conducted several trainings and, in total, covered over 1,700 nautical miles.

In total, the joint detachment consisted of ten ships. Russia was represented by the Marshal Krylov measuring complex ship, the Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev large anti-submarine ships, and the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gromkiy.

The destroyers “Kun Ming” and “Nan Chang”, the corvettes “Bin Zhou” and “Liu Zhou”, as well as the integrated supply ship “Dun Ping Hu” took part from China.

From October 14 to 17, the Russian-Chinese exercises “Maritime Interaction – 2021” were held in the Sea of ​​Japan.

