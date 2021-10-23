Russian billionaire Valentin Gapontsev dies in the USA

Businessman and scientist Valentin Gapontsev died on October 22 in the United States from a long illness. Forbes was told by a source close to the family and confirmed by the businessman’s son Denis Gapontsev.

The exact causes of Gapontsev’s death are still unknown. For several years before his death, he struggled with cancer.

Valentin Gapontsev is a Russian and American physicist and businessman, co-owner of IPG Photonics. He was one of the first entrepreneurs in the fields of laser physics and technology, fiber and optoelectronic technology. The future billionaire was born in Lvov in 1939, graduated from the Lviv Polytechnic Institute and began work in one of the design bureaus of the USSR Ministry of Radio Industry. After graduating from MIPT, he moved to the Academy of Sciences of the USSR.

At the age of 51, together with Alexander Shestakov, an employee of the Polyus Research Institute of the Ministry of Electronic Industry, he created IRE-Polyus LLC (now part of IPG Photonics). At IRE-Polyus, Gapontsev developed a concept for creating quantum optical generators based on a new technological platform. On its basis, high-performance laser phosphate glasses were introduced into mass production, fiber lasers and amplifiers were created, and the production of fiber-optic fixed communication systems was organized.

In 1995, the scientist opened the production of industrial lasers in Germany, and in 1998 – in the USA, where the headquarters of IPG Photonics is now located. The company also has a plant in the town of Fryazino near Moscow. In 2006, the company held an IPO on the Nasdaq exchange. Today, IPG Photonics is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial lasers in the world, with a market capitalization of $ 8.9 billion. In the latest list of the richest Russian businessmen, according to Forbes, Gapontsev took 54th place with an estimate of his fortune at $ 2.8 billion.

In December 2018, Gapontsev filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury and Stephen Mnuchin, who at that time was the head of the department. The reason for this was his inclusion in the list of “Russian oligarchs” in the so-called Kremlin report. The businessman demanded that the court declare the decision illegal, remove his name from the list and pay legal costs and fees to lawyers. In 2019, the parties managed to reach an amicable agreement – the Americans admitted their mistake.

In 2010, Gapontsev was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation “for a complex of innovative developments and the creation of high-tech production of fiber lasers and fiber-optic backbone and local communication systems.” In the same year, he was included in the list of 28 outstanding world scientists (according to the International Society of Optics and Photonics) in the field of laser physics, engineering and technology.

Since the founding of IPG Photonics, the businessman has lived in Worcester, Massachusetts. In August 2021, the businessman was supposed to come to Russia, and Forbes journalists were supposed to meet with him. These plans were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Forbes expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Valentin Gapontsev.