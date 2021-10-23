Russians living in Korea talk about hysteria provoked by scandalous series

The series won the hearts of Russian viewers as well. Memes based on the “Squid Game” flooded social networks. Schoolchildren and students have picked up the trend: during breaks and in the courtyards they play “squid”. On the eve of Halloween, there is an increased demand for costumes and accessories of the characters of the series.

In a month, the South Korean series Squid Game about children’s survival games has received more than 110 million views and has become the most watched in the history of Netflix.

– At first, the Squid Game really caused a boom in Korea. Online clothing stores still sell green costumes for children and adults, like the heroes of the series, says blogger Angelica.

– Did the games shown on the show become popular in Korea?

Most of the games shown on the series were popular in Korea in the 1960s and 70s. But we still love the game with a doll – “red light, green light”. Only it is called “Hibiscus Flower Bloomed”. I have two children – a 6-year-old son, a 2-year-old daughter, so they and their friends played it before the series was released. Tug-of-war is also a popular activity in Korean schools and kindergartens. But the youth do not remember the rest of the games that were demonstrated in the “squid”.

– In addition to games and clothes, did the Koreans start copying something else after the characters of the TV series?

– Immediately after the release of the series, a boom in the food that the heroes of the series ate began in Korea. And they ate the simplest Korean food. Something like “Doshiraka” – lunch box, which includes rice, kimchi (spicy pickled vegetables), fried egg and some seaweed. Previously, Koreans carried such lunches with them to school, to work. In recent years, I have preferred higher quality products. But after the release of the series, they remembered about lunch boxes again.

– Lollipops with figurines also became popular?

– From the series, many learned about the Korean traditional sweetness of sugar and baking soda – dalgon. The heroes of the film used a needle to carve figurines on the lollipop. Immediately after the release of the film, these candies blew up Tik-Tok and Instagram. Whereas Koreans have always eaten dalgon. But after the Squid Game, the lollipop gained a new wave of popularity. For example, in the student area of ​​Seoul, where young people constantly hang out, they began to sell such candies and arrange challenges: if a buyer succeeds in cutting a figurine, he is given a second candy as a gift. This is how everyone sits and carves.

– Didn’t they put the doll from the series in the city?

– But how. In Seoul, at one subway station, they installed a playground based on the series. A huge doll was installed there. The territory is guarded by people in red suits, as in the series. But due to the large influx of people, this place did not last long, it had to be closed due to the coronavirus. In Korea, the fourth level of social distance has now been introduced – more than six people are prohibited from gathering together.

– In many countries, this series is thought to be banned for viewing because of the violent scenes. What do they say about this in South Korea?

– Nobody talks about the ban of the series here. But the film is not recommended for viewing by children under the age of 18. And in Korea this is strict. I work with students from grades 1 to 6. The oldest is 13 years old. None of them have seen this movie. I asked why. They replied that the parents do not allow it because there are strict restrictions.

– Did the Koreans like the movie?

– I can judge by my friends. Many people liked it, because they raised acute social topics. But there are enough of those who did not like the series, because it felt the echoes of Japanese cinema. The fact is that in Japan a similar film was released about schoolchildren who played games.

– Are you still discussing the series in South Korea now?

– No, around the “Squid Game” the kipish dies down. Now everyone is discussing the light romantic melodrama “Seaside town of cha-cha-cha”.

Another of our interlocutors, a guide in Seoul, Andrey shared his observations: “Recently I walked through the center of Seoul and saw how men sell lollipops with painted figures, exactly the same as in the series. People around were sitting and licking candy. I noticed that they started selling masks on the streets, like the guards in the film. Hero clothes are more sold online. In general, there is a lot of talk about the Squid Game. It seems that almost every newspaper still writes about this. Koreans are proud that their film has become so popular. Many people think the movie got the world hooked because the writer brought up social issues, but Koreans are more hooked on the game story. After all, they are a very gambling people. They often place bets on the hippodrome, play in computer clubs. In the courtyards, you can meet pensioners who are dominoes. Well, now the people in Korea have started to play with colorful envelopes everywhere. The same ones that were played by the heroes of the Squid Game at the very beginning.