Russians will be able to use instant messengers after identification by passport – News – Ryazan city on the city website RZN.info

Russians will be able to use instant messengers after identification by passport

In Russia, messengers will be required to identify users by checking with telecom operators for the presence of a subscriber’s passport data in the database. This is stated in the published decree of the Government.

The rules will come into force on March 1, 2022 and will be valid until March 2028. When registering in the messenger, the company-owner of the service is obliged to reliably identify the user, while it will not receive direct access to the passport data.

The messenger must first set the user’s phone number, then send it to the appropriate telecom operator for verification. He must answer within 20 minutes, confirming the presence or absence of the subscriber’s passport data in the database. The operator must also record the fact that the subscriber is using the messenger.

If there is a subscriber’s passport data, the operator sends a unique code to the messaging service that identifies the user. If a response from the operator is not received within 20 minutes or the user is not found, the messenger must immediately stop providing services.

The code will need to be updated when you change the mobile operator.

The rules for identifying users of instant messengers in Russia do not change with the publication of the government decree, said RIA News Director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers (APPSIM) Vladimir Zykov. According to him, the published document repeats the rules of 2018 with minor changes. At the same time, the expert expressed doubt that the adopted rules would work.

“But it would be foolish to believe that telecom operators will give foreign companies access to their subscribers in order to implement this system,” the expert explained.