Ryan Gosling: From Werewolf to Ken

The two-time Oscar nominee will play the boyfriend of a Barbie doll.

Ryan Gosling is close to playing Ken, the legendary Barbie’s partner. The related film, starring Margot Robbie as the famous doll, will be directed by Greta Gerwig, director of Lady Bird and Little Women. She worked on the script with her husband, renowned independent director Noah Baumbak (Sweet Frances, A Marriage Story).

Gosling reportedly initially turned down the offer due to a busy filming schedule. But the preproduction period dragged on, and the bosses of Warner Bros. insisted that Ryan would be the perfect Ken. As a result, the actor successfully dealt with the current projects and practically gave his final consent to participate in the film. If all goes well, the filming process will start in 2022.

Gosling recently completed filming in the thriller The Gray Man from the Russo brothers, creators of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Ryan played an ex-CIA agent who was hunted by former colleagues led by another agent played by Chris Evans (Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton also starred in the film).

And just a week ago, producer Jason Bloom confirmed that the horror “The Wolfman” with Gosling as a werewolf is still in development. The Wolfman is one of the canon monsters of the Universal universe: he first appeared on the screens in 1941, and in the 21st century acquired a new look thanks to the 2010 film by Joe Johnston (starring Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins and Emily Blunt).

Gosling has repeatedly stated his interest in this project. It will be directed by Lee Whannell, writer of several films for the Saw franchise and director of The Invisible Man (2020).