Ryan Gosling joins Margot Robbie in Barbie, already known for his role

Greta Gerwig may start filming in early 2022.

Ryan Gosling in the movie This Stupid Love

Ryan Gosling may be a cast member for Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie. As reported by Deadline, Warner Bros. is already completing negotiations with the actor.



It is already known exactly what role is being offered to Gosling. The star of the tapes “La La Land” and “Blade Runner 2049” will play Ken. In the mythology of Mattel toys, Ken is traditionally considered Barbie’s boyfriend. Perhaps the film will show us how the relationship between Barbie and Ken develops.

It is clarified that Gosling has long been considered for the role of Ken. However, the actor has a rather tight schedule, so due to the protracted pre-production, he was forced to withdraw from participation. However, the studio was persistent as Ryan Gosling was the only ideal candidate for the role. As a result, the bosses of Warner Bros. waited for the artist to have free time so that he could sign a contract.

Barbie and Ken in Toy Story: The Big Escape

With Gosling on the verge of hitting a barbie deal, the project will soon get under way. They say that filming could start in early 2022.

The plot of “Barbie” has not yet been reported. However, this is expected to be a reimagining of the iconic heroine. Margot Robbie herself in 2020 said that the film will surprise viewers:

“Because of the mention of the name Barbie, people immediately think: ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I already know what will happen.’ But our goal is to say, “Whatever you think, we will show you something completely different. Something that you never knew existed.”

Recall that before Robbie, Amy Schumer was considered for the role of Barbie, but due to her busy schedule, the actress could not take part in the project. According to rumors, Anne Hathaway could have become the main star of the picture.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, who directed Lady Bird and Little Women (2019). She is working on the script in a duet with the author of Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Story of Marriage, Noah Baumbach.

