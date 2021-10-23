Ryan Gosling to play Ken in upcoming movie “Barbie World”

The role of the famous doll went to Margot Robbie.





Not so long ago it became known that we are waiting for a film about a Barbie doll with live actors. The main “star” of the Mattel company could be seen on the big screen before, but only in animation projects. The script was directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, best known for Lady Bird and Little Women. Filming will take place at Warner Bros. It is already known that the main character and her boyfriend will be played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

On Friday, negotiations with Ryan Gosling about participation in the project ended. Initially, the actor turned down the role of Ken, but eventually changed his mind, as the studio insisted on his candidacy. In turn, Margot Robbie joined the cast last year. And at the end of this summer, she gave an interview to Vogue magazine, in which she mentioned the upcoming picture. “People usually hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie will be like,’ and then they find out that Greta Gerwig is shooting it and they start to doubt,” the actress said.

Robbie added that the film will take into account, among other things, the controversial moments of the “biography” of the famous doll, which often became the object of criticism. It is worth noting that Margot will not only play the main role, but will also act as one of the producers of the film together with her husband Tom Ackerly. The actress promised that the new look at Barbie will surprise viewers: “Whatever you think, we are going to give you something completely different – something that you wanted, but did not know about it.”