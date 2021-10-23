Ryan Gosling will play Ken in a Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling will play the role of Ken in the movie about the Barbie doll, informs Deadline.

According to sources of the publication, the actor is in final negotiations with Warner Bros about filming. Deadline writes that the actor was not going to take the role due to the busy schedule, however, while preparations for filming were delayed, and the studio continued to insist that Gosling should play the role.

The main role of Barbie will be played by Margot Robbie. They want to start filming at the beginning of 2022, the premiere of the film is scheduled for 2023.

MediaPunch / Legion Media Margot Robbie

The film about the cult doll Mattel was directed by Greta Gerwig. The script will be co-written by Noah Baumbach with Gerwig.

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but given Gerwig’s directorial style, this could be a very fresh take on the doll’s history. Her film, Lady Bird, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director, while Little Women received an Academy Award for Best Costumes and five Oscar nominations. Gerwig is also known for her roles in Noah Baumbach (Sweet Frances, Mistress America).

Gosling recently completed filming for the Russo brothers’ action series The Gray Man for Netflix. In it, he plays with Chris Evans.