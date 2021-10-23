Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the movie about the Barbie doll

The production of the film is funded by Warner Bros.

It became known that Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the movie “Barbie”.

This is reported by the publication Deadline.

The article says that the most popular doll will be played by Margot Robbie. It is noteworthy that, according to sources, at first Gosling refused to play Ken, but then the producers insisted. The actor found a place in his schedule for filming the film.

It is not yet known what exactly the future picture will tell about. However, the story is reported to be “atypical.”

Recall that Ryan Gosling is known for such films as “Drive”, “Blade Runner 2049” and others.

