Scientists have figured out the best time of day for vaccination

German and Swiss scientists, using experiments on laboratory mice and human cells, have found that in humans, the activity of the immune system is higher in the morning, which must be taken into account when vaccinating. This is reported on the website Neuroscience News…

During the study, specialists from the University of Geneva and the Ludwig-Maximilian University monitored dendritic cells that actively recognize antigens – specific pathogen fragments that eventually migrate to the lymph nodes, where they help to produce antibodies.

Immunologists concluded that dendritic cells move most actively at the end of the resting stage of the body, before resuming activity. For mice, this is the day, and for humans, early morning.

The publication notes that, according to scientists, the time of day must be taken into account during vaccination and antitumor immunotherapy. This can positively affect the effectiveness of the procedures.

Previously immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov told about a simple criterion for revaccination. The starting point should be the period from the transferred disease or from vaccination.