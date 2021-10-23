Shoigu responded to statements by the German Defense Minister about containing Russia

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
39

https://ria.ru/20211023/shoygu-1755942458.html

Shoigu responded to statements by the German Defense Minister about containing Russia

Shoigu responded to the statements of the German Defense Minister on containing Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

Shoigu responded to statements by the German Defense Minister about containing Russia

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu responded to the words of his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia using a nuclear … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T14: 37

2021-10-23T14: 37

2021-10-23T14: 58

Europe

Germany

Sergei Shoigu

annegret krump-carrenbauer

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0f/1750108671_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_e669b564bdc2d4082a8eb5851f0fafe9.jpg

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu responded to the words of his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia with the use of nuclear weapons. According to him, Berlin should remember how the pulling of forces to the Russian borders ends. He stressed that “security in Europe can be only a common one, without infringing on Russia’s interests “” But it is NATO that is not ready for an equal dialogue on this issue. Moreover, the implementation of the NATO “containment” plan in Afghanistan ended in a catastrophe, which the whole world is now dealing with, “added Shoigu. Karrenbauer October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in the airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such means as well.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211020/belov-1755486925.html

Europe

Germany

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0f/1750108671_135-0:2864:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8190c8ccebfff9772abd51226d318894.jpg

europe, germany, sergey shoigu, annegret krump-karrenbauer, russia

14:37 23.10.2021 (updated: 14:58 10/23/2021)

Shoigu responded to statements by the German Defense Minister about containing Russia

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu responded to the words of his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia using nuclear weapons.

According to him, Berlin should remember how the pulling of forces to the Russian borders ends.

“Against the backdrop of calls for military containment of Russia, NATO is consistently pulling forces to our borders. The German Defense Minister must know well how this ended for Germany and Europe,” Shoigu said.

He stressed that “security in Europe can only be general, without infringing on Russia’s interests.”

“But NATO is not ready for an equal dialogue on this issue today. Moreover, the implementation of NATO’s” containment “plan in Afghanistan ended in a catastrophe, which is now being dealt with by the whole world,” Shoigu added.

Kramp-Karrenbauer On October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such funds.

The national flag of the Federal Republic of Germany over the Budestag building in Berlin on the day of elections to the German parliament - RIA Novosti, 1920, 20.10.2021
October 20, 09:32 PM

What could be the FRG’s “new eastern policy”? Expert opinion

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here