Shoigu responded to statements by the German Defense Minister about containing Russia
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu responded to the words of his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia with the use of nuclear weapons. According to him, Berlin should remember how the pulling of forces to the Russian borders ends. He stressed that “security in Europe can be only a common one, without infringing on Russia’s interests “” But it is NATO that is not ready for an equal dialogue on this issue. Moreover, the implementation of the NATO “containment” plan in Afghanistan ended in a catastrophe, which the whole world is now dealing with, “added Shoigu. Karrenbauer October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in the airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such means as well.
According to him, Berlin should remember how the pulling of forces to the Russian borders ends.
“Against the backdrop of calls for military containment of Russia, NATO is consistently pulling forces to our borders. The German Defense Minister must know well how this ended for Germany and Europe,” Shoigu said.
“But NATO is not ready for an equal dialogue on this issue today. Moreover, the implementation of NATO’s” containment “plan in Afghanistan ended in a catastrophe, which is now being dealt with by the whole world,” Shoigu added.
Kramp-Karrenbauer On October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such funds.
