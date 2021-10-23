https://ria.ru/20211023/shoygu-1755942458.html

Shoigu responded to statements by the German Defense Minister about containing Russia

Shoigu responded to the statements of the German Defense Minister on containing Russia

Shoigu responded to statements by the German Defense Minister about containing Russia

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu responded to the words of his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia using a nuclear

2021-10-23T14: 37

2021-10-23T14: 37

2021-10-23T14: 58

Europe

Germany

Sergei Shoigu

annegret krump-carrenbauer

Russia

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu responded to the words of his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to contain Russia with the use of nuclear weapons. According to him, Berlin should remember how the pulling of forces to the Russian borders ends. He stressed that “security in Europe can be only a common one, without infringing on Russia’s interests “” But it is NATO that is not ready for an equal dialogue on this issue. Moreover, the implementation of the NATO “containment” plan in Afghanistan ended in a catastrophe, which the whole world is now dealing with, “added Shoigu. Karrenbauer October 21, answering the question whether NATO is thinking about scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in the airspace with nuclear weapons, said that it is necessary to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such means as well.

Europe

Germany

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

