Sochi residents blocked the highway in Adler, where an accident happened with Sobchak

Residents of Sochi took part in a protest against the one-way traffic on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway. It was on this road on October 9 that a car with Ksenia Sobchak got into an accident. As you know, the car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with another car, a woman died in it. As for the introduction of one-way traffic on the highway, following the results of the protest and negotiations with officials, local residents managed to restore the previous traffic pattern.

The Sochi authorities recently canceled the oncoming lane on a 26-kilometer section – from the 6th to the 32nd kilometer, which became a problem for local residents. The townspeople are outraged that now their daily trips began to take much longer, since the usual way, for example, to work instead of 10-20 minutes, began to take up to two hours due to traffic jams and bypass routes. Also, the routes of buses have changed for almost ten routes.

Urdor “Chernomorye” announced a day earlier that the new traffic scheme on the highway “will allow to separate multidirectional traffic flows … and increase the capacity of the sections.”

After the innovation, the movement from Adler in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana and the village of Esto-Sadok in the specified section was carried out along two lanes of the highway, and back – along the federal road A-149 “Adler – Krasnaya Polyana”.

The police, the National Guard, the OMON and the prosecutor’s office arrived at the site of the spontaneous rally of Sochi residents on Saturday. Eyewitnesses, meanwhile, report that tourists who were resting in Krasnaya Polyana, who have return tickets for today, are now trying to get to the stations right along the highway on foot.

“Rise” reports that the townspeople managed to achieve the cancellation of the decision on one-way traffic. The department of information and analytical work of the Sochi administration told reporters that the situation was resolved after negotiations with the governor and the minister of transport: “A decision has been made to resume traffic … in the previous regime.” It also states that possible further changes aimed at improving the level of safety “will be carried out exclusively after detailed study and … taking into account the opinion of the residents.”