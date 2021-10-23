Solovyov attended to Sobchak, who came to the Italian lake Como

Russian TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev commented on the fact that actor Alec Baldwin came to a closed ceremony of farewell to cameraman Galina Hutchins. She died the day before from a gunshot wound during filming after Baldwin’s shot.

“And Sobchak was leading a wedding in Italy … no parallels. Just an observation,” Soloviev wrote in his Telegram channel. Then he sarcastically asked if anyone had seen Sobchak at the funeral.

Thus, Soloviev drew parallels between the incident with Alec Baldwin and an accident involving Ksenia Sobchak.

During rehearsal, Alec Baldwin fired a weapon that was supposed to be loaded with blanks. Nevertheless, it turned out to be several combat ones. Hutchins, 42, and director Joel Sousa, 48, were injured. Hutchins subsequently passed away, and Sousa, who received first aid, was discharged a few hours later.

On October 9, on the highway between Adler and Krasnaya Polyana, the car in which Sobchak was as a passenger drove into the oncoming lane. He collided with another car. As a result, two passengers of the car, moving along its lane, were killed.

On Saturday, it became known that Sobchak flew to Italy. There she was the host at the wedding of the 60-year-old former senator, Deputy Finance Minister of Russia Andrei Vavilov. He married 24-year-old Sophie-Antoinette Deloit. The celebration took place on the shores of Lake Como.