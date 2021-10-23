https://ria.ru/20211023/peterburg-1755977014.html
St. Petersburg tightened restrictions due to coronavirus
St. Petersburg tightened restrictions due to coronavirus – Russia news today
St. Petersburg tightened restrictions due to coronavirus
In St. Petersburg, from October 30 to November 7, the work of catering and retail facilities, except for pharmacies and grocery stores, is suspended, reported … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
2021-10-23T21: 34
2021-10-23T21: 34
2021-10-23T21: 48
spread of coronavirus
St. Petersburg
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/05/1753155495_0:324:3064:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34b257a0aa9894cf8abb80cf75de079f.jpg
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. In St. Petersburg, from October 30 to November 7, the work of catering and retail outlets, except for pharmacies and grocery stores, will be suspended, city officials said. In addition, restrictions will also affect fitness centers, swimming pools, water parks, aquariums, attractions, beauty salons, baths and salons. beauty, an exception will be made only for hairdressing salons. Spectators will be able to visit museums and theaters only if they have QR codes confirming vaccination, or certificates of medical evacuation. In hotels and boarding houses, guests will be settled only after presenting a QR code or a negative PCR test for COVID -19. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus infection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
https://ria.ru/20211023/koronavirus-1755919643.html
St. Petersburg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/05/1753155495_333-0:3064:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8925797a43c12a107a51e72dcf91e97c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
St. Petersburg
The material is supplemented
St. Petersburg tightened restrictions due to coronavirus